Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $807.30 million and approximately $224.38 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.00932226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.95 or 0.09304735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00083947 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

