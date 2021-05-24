Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walmart has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining on rising demand for essentials amid the pandemic. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which increased across all units in first-quarter fiscal 2022. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines grew year over year, with U.S. comp sales rising for the 27th straight time. With curbs being lifted, the company’s U.S. store environment is in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. To this end, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are also noteworthy. Encouragingly, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2022. However, the second-quarter earnings view suggests a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit. Additionally, management expects supply-chain hiccups and wage cost inflation.”

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.70. 43,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.