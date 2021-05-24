renBTC (RENBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.27 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $438.27 million and $26.27 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $37,595.37 or 0.99777587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.00932226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.95 or 0.09304735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00083947 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,658 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

