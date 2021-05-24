Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,865. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,608.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,449.32.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders bought a total of 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 in the last three months.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.