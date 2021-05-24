Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.68. 843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

