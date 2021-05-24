Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verra Mobility traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 15481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

