JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 350

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.89 ($4.98).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 305.20 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,265. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.74.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.