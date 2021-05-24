QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

QQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 407.33 ($5.32).

QQ traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

