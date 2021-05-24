Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The stock had a trading volume of 186,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,865. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,608.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,449.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.90.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

