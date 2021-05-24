Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Edison International makes up 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.50% of Edison International worth $778,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $285,054,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Edison International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 555,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,423,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

