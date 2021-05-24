McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,813 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $594,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $202.10. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.00. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

