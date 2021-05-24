Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 962,340 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,340 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $82,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

VIAC stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.