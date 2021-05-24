Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.91 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

