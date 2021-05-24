Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases Shares of 8,461 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

