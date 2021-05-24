JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 230

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.86 ($2.49).

Shares of LON MRO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 162.70 ($2.13). 2,427,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.59.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

