Card Factory’s (CARD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:CARD traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 64.60 ($0.84). 8,976,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.13. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 24.35 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £220.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

