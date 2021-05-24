Card Factory’s (CARD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:CARD traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 64.60 ($0.84). 8,976,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.13. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 24.35 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £220.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.
Card Factory Company Profile
