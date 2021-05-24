Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FEVR. Numis Securities lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON FEVR traded down GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,551 ($33.33). 211,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,250. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 71.26. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,416.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,378.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.