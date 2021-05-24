Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

HILS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,496 ($19.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,966. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.