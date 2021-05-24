7,026 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $130.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.