The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock worth $92,610,777 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.