Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.60 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

