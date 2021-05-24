Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys 823 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $506.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,298. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

