Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $304,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $459.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.91 and its 200 day moving average is $444.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.51 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

