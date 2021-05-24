Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). BELLUS Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLU shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,309. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

