Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,603. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

