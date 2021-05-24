Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,151. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.