Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.47. 249,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,092. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

