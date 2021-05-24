489 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $5.96 on Monday, hitting $500.29. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.63 and a 200 day moving average of $433.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,424 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,537. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

