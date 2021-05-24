White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $227,122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,035. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

