Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.40. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

