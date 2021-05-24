Zeepin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $912,560.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 196.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $912,560.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00392710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00182878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003470 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00821864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

