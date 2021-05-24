Rainicorn 1-Day Volume Reaches $645,670.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $645,670.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00392710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00182878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003470 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00821864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

