Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

LAZR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 152,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

