Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce sales of $385.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $396.99 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

ATCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

