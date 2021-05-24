Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,503. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.