iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

