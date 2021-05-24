Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 455 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,326. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.