Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $151.63. 8,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.