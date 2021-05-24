Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.71

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

