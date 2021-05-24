Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.97. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2,545 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

