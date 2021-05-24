Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.34

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.34 and last traded at $66.34, with a volume of 1538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $63,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

