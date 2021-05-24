Malaga Cove Capital LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

