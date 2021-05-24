Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $30.60

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $31.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOSL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

