Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $30.60

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $31.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 214 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on AOSL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.60.
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
