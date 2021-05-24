Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS remained flat at $$3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

