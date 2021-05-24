UBS Group Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KNBE opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.