BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,658. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.