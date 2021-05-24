Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

