Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.