TerraUSD (UST) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $246.87 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007753 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,043,058,809 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

