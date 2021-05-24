Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,761. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

