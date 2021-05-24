Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 3.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

